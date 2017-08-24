Jio Phone bookings finally opened today, ending the wait of more than a month for those looking to get their hands on the 4G feature phone. Reliance Jio also released the full specifications of Jio Phone on its website. The single Nano-SIM JioPhone sports a 2.4-inch QWVGA display, and is powered by the 1.2GHz Spreadtrum SPRD 9820A/QC8905 dual-core processor with Mali-400 GPU and 512MB of RAM. It offers 4GB of internal storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card.

There’s a 2-megapixel rear camera at the back and a VGA front camera. The Jio Phone packs a 2000mAh battery that is rated to offer 12 hours of talk time and 15 days of standby time. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, GPS, and USB 2.0 support.

However, the Jio Phone online booking process hasn't gone very smoothly as it seems like the sheer volume of users trying to access the app and the online website, isn't letting everyone complete their transaction.

iPhone 8 to feature 3GB RAM, may not find many takers at $1,000 price tag

According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for his accurate Apple leaks, the iPhone 8 will feature 3GB RAM, as will the iPhone 7s Plus. The iPhone 7s, on the other hand, is said to be stuck with 2GB RAM. The extra gig of RAM will help the phones process the upgraded camera and AR features coming soon. However, this - along with other new features - might push up the price of the iPhone 8 to $1,000, which may isolate it from some perspective buyers, says Barclays' Mark Moskowitz.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 price, comes with new Gear VR headset

As you could tell from yesterday’s launch, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a pretty big smartphone with a huge 6.3-inch Infinity Display. To accommodate that, Samsung has launched a new Gear VR headset, just for it. It is priced at $129.99 (roughly Rs. 8,300), and is already available on the US online store to buy. The Galaxy S8 comes with 6GB of RAM, but a variant with 4GB RAM has been spotted via the Chinese certification agency TENAA. Coming to the price of Galaxy Note 8, be prepared to pay a hefty sum for the device as it has been priced between roughly Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 75,000, depending on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Top 8 Features You Need to Know About

Samsung has also confirmed that it will be launching Gear S3 (Review) smartwatch’s successor at IFA event in Berlin next week and that it is also working on smart home speakers that might be launched soon. Separately, the company’s rumoured Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch has been tipped to be the first wearable device powered by Tizen 3.0 operating system.

Google lets you check if you’re depressed

Clinical depression is a fairly common condition with almost one in five Americans experiencing an episode, according to NAMI. Now, people in the US will soon have an option to take a screening test on Google to know if they are depressed or not. When users search for 'clinical depression' on Google on mobile, they will see a box atop the results, which the search giant calls a Knowledge Panel. The Knowledge Panel contains information on what depression is, what its symptoms are and the possible treatments.

Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 launch date tipped

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 out of the way, the next big exciting Android launch is arguably the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 and now, a fresh tip gives us a date to look forward to. Popular tipster Evan Blass tweeted on Thursday that the second generation Pixel smartphones will be unveiled on October 5. The tweet also mentions that the upcoming Pixel handset will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 836 SoCs. This would make the Pixel smartphones to be the first to sport Qualcomm’s latest SoC.

Google Pixel, Nexus users report Bluetooth issues on Android 8.0 Oreo

Google recently unveiled the next iteration of Android, which is Android 8.0 Oreo, which will soon make its way to Pixel and Nexus devices as an OTA. However, users who have already forced this update on their devices are reporting issues with Bluetooth and Google is asking for feedback to address the matter. With any major new OS version , there are bound to be minor bugs and we're hoping Google irons these out before the public roll out.

Android 8.0 Oreo: Check When Your Phone Will Get the Update

YotaPhone 3 with dual displays launched

Earlier rumoured to be called Yota 3, Yota Devices has launched the YotaPhone 3 in China. The phone runs YotaOS 3.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and packs a 5.5-inch full-HD display on the front and a 5.2-inch E-Ink display on the back. It's been priced at CNY 2,398 (roughly Rs. 23,050) for the 64GB version and CNY 3,098 (roughly Rs. 29,750) for the 128GB version. JD.com will start taking pre-orders for the YotaPhone 3 from September 5 and the phone will then be released on September 18.

Uber, Ola tie-up with AAI make airport cab bookings easier

Ola and Uber are currently two of the most popular choices of transport for air travellers and now, Airports Authority of India (AAI) has entered into a strategic alliances with them to provide passengers the option to hire these cabs at select aerodromes. As part of this alliance, both Ola and Uber will fulfil commuting demand of passengers at the AAI-run Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow and Bhubaneswar airports, a release said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Uber has also reported 16 percent increase in quarterly bookings and a smaller loss than the previous period as the ride-services company showed signs of inching towards profitability.

Facebook camera now lets you capture 360-degree photos

In order for VR to reach mainstream acceptance, there needs to be an easy (cheap) way to create such content. Facebook hopes to accelerate this by enabling 360-degree photo capture through its own in-app camera. The update has been rolled out in both iOS and Android and includes the abilities to zoom and tag friends. According to a report, these 360-degree images or those from any other sources can be used as "Cover Photos".

Nikon launches D850 full-frame DSLR

Nikon had confirmed that its next, full-frame flagship DSLR was in development and today, the company has unveiled the D850, the successor to the D810. The new D850 will compete with the likes of Canon’s EOS 5D Mark IV in the high-end DSLR space. The Nikon D850 will go on sale in September for a retail price of $3,299.95 (roughly Rs. 2,24,300). Highlight features include a weather sealed body, 45.7-megapixel sensor, 7fps burst shooting and 4K video recording capability.

Jet Airways partners with Airbnb

In order to strengthen its range of global hospitality choices, Jet Airways has partnered with Airbnb for a wider selection of accommodations for its guests. The partnership will also give momentum to the growth of Airbnb's footprint in the Indian market. Airbnb country manager Amanpreet Bajaj said that Indian travellers have become more decisive and are keen to break away from conventional means of travel and accommodation.

Chhattisgarh Government to distribute over 55 lakh smartphones

In a bit to bridge the digital divide, the Chhattisgarh government is going to distribute over 55 lakh smartphones in the state. It will be distributed in rural areas and to the below poverty line (BPL) families in urban areas and college-going youths in two phases, said Industry Minister Amar Agrawal. Around 50.8 lakh handsets would be distributed in the first phase in 2017-18 and 2018-19.