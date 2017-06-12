Reliance Jio has announced yet another promotion. Customers who buy a Lyf smartphone will be eligible to receive 20 percent more 4G data from Jio for free. There are 10 eligible Lyf models, all in the Lyf Water series. The offer will be activated within 48 hours of a customer using these phones with a Jio SIM, and will be reactivated each month till 31 March 2018, if the user recharges with a certain amount. Buyers will also get a one-year warranty extension.

Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 to launch in India

HMD Global is all set to launch the Android-powered Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 in India on Tuesday. India is a major market for the resurgent brand, and all three NokiA-branded Android phones are expected to be affordable. The Nokia 6 could be priced at under Rs. 16,000, while the Nokia 5 is expected to cost around Rs. 12,000 and the lowest-end Nokia 3 should come in at around Rs. 9,000 based on the already announced Euro pricing. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the announcements.

Project Scorpio is officially the Xbox One X

Microsoft has unveiled the new Xbox One X, formerly codenamed Xbox Scorpio. The Xbox One X is set to go on sale in the US on November 7 for $499 (approximately Rs. 38,500). All Xbox One games and accessories will be supported, and older games with enhancements will be able to run better. The Xbox One X will support 4K UHD Blu-ray discs, but interestingly, many game discs for the original Xbox will also be compatible. A number of games were also announced or previewed at E3, including Forza Motorsport 7, Battlegrounds, Metro: Exodus, Crackdown 3, Assasin's Creed Origins, Anthem, Cuphead, and more.

WhatsApp will stop working on older platforms

WhatsApp, now owned by Facebook, announced last year that it would eventually end support for outdated and niche platforms, and now it has confirmed that the cutoff date is June 30. The platforms on the chopping block include BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Nokia S40, Nokia S60, and Windows Phone 7, as well as Android prior to version 2.3.3 and iOS prior to version 7.0. The company reasons that supporting older and unused platforms will limit its ability to deliver new features in the future. Users have until June 30 before WhatsApp will stop working on their devices. Chat history can be exported via email but not transferred to a new device on a different platform.

Google Daydream VR headset now available in India

Google has launched its Daydream View VR headset in India, priced at Rs. 6,499 with an included controller. The Daydream VR will be sold through Flipkart with a few introductory offers. It requires an Android smartphone that supports Google's Daydream platform, such as Google's own Pixel and Pixel XL. The phone slots into the headset's visor and delivers stereoscopic 3D content. Google's own YouTube and Maps already deliver Daydream experiences, while movies and many other apps and games are also available through the Play store.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium with 4K screen goes on sale

Sony's Xperia XZ Premium smartphone has gone on sale in India, priced at Rs. 59,990. The XZ Premium has become the first phone powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 835 processor to launch in India, stealing the thunder from the OnePlus 5 which was touted to earn that distinction. The Xperia XZ Premium also promises a 5.5-inch 4K screen, 19-megapixel primary camera, dust and water resistance, 64GB of storage, and Android 7.1

OnePlus 2 won't be updated to Android Nougat

The OnePlus 2 will reportedly not receive an update to Android Nougat, and users will have to make do without. The news comes from the company itself, although it says that it has been telling users this for some time already. OnePlus forum moderators had previously indicated that an update was on the way, but now the official position is that this won't be happening. It remains to be seen whether the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will be updated to Android O down the line.

BSNL to deploy 25,000 rural Wi-Fi hotspots

BSNL has agreed to set up 25,000 Wi-Fi hotspots at its rural exchanges within the next six months. The initiative will be funded through the Universal Service Obligation fund, with the government spending Rs. 940 crores on it in order to spread Internet access to far-flung parts of the country. It is hoped that the step will bridge the urban-rural digital divide in India. BSNL says that work has already begun, and all 25,000 hotspots will be deployed, with a reliable fibre backhaul in place by December 2018.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro gets a price cut

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro phablet, which was launched earlier this year for Rs. 36,900, has received a price cut and will now sell for Rs. 31,900. This was the company's first model with 6GB of RAM. The new price will allow it to compete with more recent launches. The Galaxy C9 Pro has a 6-inch full-HD screen, Snapdragon 653 SoC, and 16-megapixel front and rear cameras, plus a 4000mAh battery and support for 4G with VoLTE.

Paytm announces Pre-GST sale

Paytm has announced a three-day clearance sale on TVs, laptops, and other consumer goods in light of the upcoming introduction of GST. With dealers trying to clear out older stocks, buyers can look forward to cashback offers and discounts. Big brands are expected to be available, though exact details of the eligible products will only be known once the sale begins. Paytm says that over 6,000 sellers are participating. Shoppers also stand to win an iPhone 7 as part of the promotion.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.