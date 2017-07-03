Reliance Jio’s Jio Dhana Dhan and Jio Summer Surprise are ending and customers will have to start paying the full amount soon. It seems that state-owned BSNL wants to capitalise on this with its new plans for postpaid subscribers. BSNL customers under Plan 99 get 250MB of data (compared to zero earlier), those with BSNL 225 get 1GB (versus 250MB earlier), and those in BSNL's Plan 325 get 2GB (as opposed to 250MB earlier). Users enrolled under Plan 525 and BSNL 725 will now get 3GB (earlier 500MB) and 5GB data (earlier 1GB). Those on Plan 799, 1125, and 1525 get no additional benefits just yet. This comes days after BSNL announced the Sixer 666 pack for prepaid subscribers with 120GB data.

BSNL isn’t the only with offers. The Airtel Monsoon Surprise Offer announced last week is now live. All postpaid users get 30GB of free data for three months which results in 10GB per month. Postpaid users can avail of this by downloading the My Airtel app from Google Play or the App Store.

WhatsApp for iPhone adds Night Mode feature to in-app camera

With 1.2 billion users globally, WhatsApp is the world’s favourite messaging app. But it falls short in a few instances, particularly when it comes to camera functionality. That’s slated to change according to a new update which will add new shooting mode for better photos in the dark. Dubbed as ‘Night Mode’, it ensures that photos in low-light conditions have enhanced clarity. Right now, it only works with photos and not video. To use it, you’ll need the latest version of WhatsAppon iPhone as it’s not even available on the Android beta.

Moto E4 reportedly launched at Rs. 8,999; Moto E4 Plus coming soon

The Moto E4 seems to have been stealthily launched in India. Priced at Rs. 8,999 (MRP) according to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, Lenovo has not officially announced the Moto E4 launch or price details just yet. Though it has confirmed that it will launch the Moto E4 Plus with 5,000mAh battery in India soon. Keep in mind that the Moto E4 Plus will have a MediaTek MTK6737M SoC in India and not the Snapdragon variant which is for North America.

OnePlus 5 reportedly doesn't adjust stereo audio recording channels

Early OnePlus 5 adopters have reported that if they record with the OnePlus home button to the right, the audio is inverted, while recording to the left results the left/ right channels sounding as they should. Ideally, all smartphones with stereo speakers change their audio channels from left to right (or vice versa) mid-recording depending on the phone's orientation to record optimum sound for the video. Apparently, the OnePlus 5 doesn’t do that, and instead sticks to either the correct or inverted channel. This issue apparently plagues OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users too. Hopefully OnePlus rolls out a fix soon.

Panasonic phones receive price cuts; Lenovo Vibe K5 Note goes on sale this week

Panasonic joins Apple and Asus in slashing prices post-GST. The company hasn’t issued an official statement just yet, but Gadgets 360 has learned from offline retailers that Panasonic has reduced prices. These include the Panasonic Eluga I2 1GB RAM version now at Rs. 6,490 rather than Rs. 7,290 - which is what the 2GB version of the Eluga I2 now retails for instead of Rs. 8,290. Also slashed is the Panasonic P88 to Rs. 8,490 versus the old price of Rs. 9,290. The Panasonic Eluga A2 is now Rs. 8,990 compared to the pre-GST price of Rs. 9,490. The Eluga Prim is now Rs. 9,490 versus the original price of Rs. 10,290. Also revised is the Panasonic Eluga I3 Mega and Eluga Pulse X at Rs. 9,990 and Rs. 10,490 compared to the Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 10,990 they launched at.

And if Panasonic isn’t your thing, Flipkart is offering the Lenovo Vibe K5 Note for Rs. 9,499 - a flat Rs. 3,000 discount. It’s a part of a special one-day sale to mark the second anniversary of the Lenovo K series being available on Flipkart. The sale begins at 12am Tuesday and ends at 11:59pm on the same day.

Honor 8 Pro price in India tipped ahead of Thursday's launch

The Honor 8 Pro release date is July 6, and in the run up to that, it seems that the smartphone’s price for India may have been leaked. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the Honor 8 Pro sports a Rs. 29,999 price tag for the 6GB RAM and 128GB version. Not too shabby considering that it costs EUR 549 (around Rs. 39,500) in Europe. The Honor 8 Pro has already been confirmed as an Amazon India exclusive.

Samsung Flow lets you unlock Windows 10 PCs with Your Phone; Microsoft pushing Windows 10 users to install Creators Update

You will now be able to use your Samsung smartphone to unlock your Windows 10 PC thanks to Samsung’s Flow app. Launched in 2015, Samsung has finally added support for Windows Hello. This will work with Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7, and the Galaxy Tab S3. Much like Apple’s Continuity feature, users can resume browsing sessions from one device on another and also easily transfer files. You need the Samsung Flow app from Google Play on your phone, and the app from the Window Store on your PC.

Keep in mind that you will need the Windows 10 Creator’s Update, which Microsoft is hellbent on pushing to every Windows 10 user.

“As a reminder, the first version of Windows 10 is at end-of-service. While you can continue to use this version and your computer will still work, you will no longer receive the monthly quality updates that contain protection from the latest security threats. To remain secure your device should be updated to the latest feature update. We will start sending a notification if your device needs to be updated to the latest feature update,” the company said on its blog.

Tesla Model 3 sedan gets regulatory nod for production, reveals CEO Elon Musk

Tesla's high-volume Model 3 sedan passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday night.

"(Model 3) Production grows exponentially, so Aug should be 100 cars and Sept above 1,500," Musk said on Twitter. "Looks like we can reach 20,000 Model 3 cars per month in Dec."

"Expecting to complete SN1 on Friday," Musk added.

SN1 is the first car off the assembly line for sale. Musk said in May Tesla was on track to begin production of the $35,000 Model 3 in July. Tesla had said earlier, it expected to produce over 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of this year and 10,000 vehicles per week "at some point in 2018”.

Samsung Display to construct world's largest OLED plant to cater to Apple's iPhone demand: report

Samsung is planning to construct the world's biggest OLED plants in South Korea to beef up production of flexible OLED screens for the upcoming Apple iPhone 8 and other devices.

Samsung Display controls 98 percent of global markets for small and medium flexible OLED screens.

According to Korean website ETNews, the plants, said to be located in Cheonin and Asan, are expected to cost around $1.75 billion (roughly Rs. 11,324 crores) for construction and $14 billion (roughly Rs. 90,597 crores) for equipment for OLED fabrication. The total costs for the two OLED facilities will be nearly $21 billion (roughly Rs. 1,35,963 crores).