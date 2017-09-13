At its event in the new Steve Jobs theatre in Apple Park, Apple launched the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus as successors to the current iPhone 7 series, and also a brand new iPhone X. All three phones sport Apple's new A11 Bionic processor, and will be available in 64GB and 256GB storage variants. The big change in the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is the new glass back, wireless charging support, True Tone display, 4K video recording at 60fps, and a Portrait Lighting feature for the iPhone 8 Plus.

The iPhone X gets an all new design with a bezel-less 5.8-inch OLED display, dual stabilised rear camera sensors and Face ID facial recognition system for security. The front TrueDepth camera system includes a dot projector, which projects more than 30,000 infrared dots to map the contours of your face, which should make it hard to spoof. This also lets users create fun animated emojis, called Animojis, for sharing through the messaging app.

iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watchOS 4, tvOS 11 Release Dates Announced

The iPhone 8 starts at Rs. 64,000 while the 8 Plus starts at Rs. 73,000 and will be available in India from September 29. The iPhone X starts at Rs. 89,000 and will be available come November 3 in India. Confused about which iPhone is right for you? Perhaps our podcast could help clear that up.

iPhone X First Impressions

Official prices slashed of existing iPhones, but iPad Pro prices increase

With new iPhones incoming, Apple’s existing line-up gets a price adjustment. The iPhone 7 gets a Rs. 7,200 price drop with the entry level model now starting at Rs. 49,000, and the iPhone 7 Plus gets a Rs. 8,300 price cut, starting at a new price of Rs. 59,000. The iPhone 6s also gets a price cut, and now starts at Rs. 40,000, while the 6s Plus gets a revised price of Rs. 49000. The iPhone SE also gets a price drop of $50 (roughly Rs. 3,200) in the US, but Apple hasn’t dropped its price in India.

Apple has also quietly raised the price of the iPad Pro models in India by as much as Rs. 6,000, and has also discontinued the (Product) Red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models. We have all the new pricing details for the different iPad Pro (Review) variants on Gadgets 360.

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton to leave company

Messaging service WhatsApp will bid adieu to its co-founder Brian Acton as he leaves the team to pursue a non-profit organisation "at the intersection of nonprofit, technology and communications." A Stanford alum, Acton worked at Yahoo before starting WhatsApp with Jan Koum in 2009. His net worth, courtesy the WhatsApp-Facebook deal, stands at $6.5 billion (roughly Rs. 41,610 crore), according to Forbes.

Vodafone India launches new unlimited calling, data plan for 18 countries

International travellers have something to be happy about as Vodafone India launched an unlimited international plan across the UK and Europe for Rs. 180 per day. The company statement said that apart from Europe, travellers can also use unlimited calling and data in the US, the UAE, Singapore, and Malaysia with the same pack, taking the total tally of "unlimited" countries to 18.

Google Translate gets offline translations, conversation mode in India

Google is constantly working towards improving its Translate app and now the search giant has announced an update that would enable users in Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu languages to use offline translations and instant visual translation in their preferred language. All features announced that were already available in Hindi on the Google Translate app and have started to roll out in the additional Indian languages on both Android and iOS.

Airtel accuses Reliance Jio of running 'sinister campaign'

Airtel's rally against discontinuing interconnect charges continues as it has now alleged that Reliance Jio is running a "sinister campaign" to bring down the call connection charges by misleading authorities and the public with inflated figures. Bharti Airtel said that RJio not only included the gross MoUs (minutes of usage) instead of net MoUs, but also factored in calls made within Airtel network while calculating the IUC.

Huawei Watch 2 launched in three variants in India

Need an Android alternative to the Apple Watch Series 3? Looks like Huawei’s got you covered. The company has finally launched the Huawei Watch 2 in India. It comes in three variants - Sports (Bluetooth) priced at Rs. 20,999, Classic (Bluetooth) priced Rs. 25,999, and Sports (4G) priced Rs. 29,999. The Huawei Watch 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and runs on the Android Wear 2.0 platform. The Huawei Watch 2 variant with 4G support allows users to send messages or make calls without the need of a smartphone, the company said in its release.

Facebook removes Instant Articles from Messenger

Facebook is making some changes to its Messenger app. Instant Articles, which is Facebook's fast-loading article format, is being removed from Messenger, although the feature will continue to run in the News Feed in the Facebook app. "As we continue to refine and improve Instant Articles and in order to have the greatest impact on people and publishers, we are focusing our investment in Instant Articles in the Facebook core app and are no longer offering Instant Articles in Messenger," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Twitter announces over 35 premium video content deals in Asia Pacific

Microblogging platform Twitter on Wednesday said it has signed more than 35 partnerships in the Asia Pacific region for premium video content. These partnerships will help bring hundreds of hours of new exclusive videos and live original programming, live games and events on to the platform, Twitter said in a statement. The announcement also includes extensions of existing global live deals, it added.