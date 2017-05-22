The iPhone 8 rumour mill is in full swing, even though we are at least five months away from the launch. The latest leak suggests that Apple will launch three new iPhones, The latest leak suggests the iPhone 8 will sport a vertical dual camera unit, while the iPhone 7s Plus will continue to have the horizontal dual camera setup; on the other hand, the iPhone 7s will be stuck with the single-camera module, according to the leaked moulds. The expected price of the iPhone 8 is over $1,000 (roughly Rs. 65,000) and that could explain why Apple may try to change things around and sell three iPhones instead of one. Whether you believe these rumours or not, there's no smoke without fire so it is likely that Apple may change things around this year.

Here's what else made news in the world of technology.

Nokia 9 spotted in leaked images

Nokia is far from done with smartphones. The company already has Nokia 3310 in the market, and Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 are expected to launch soon. Now the company may be planning to launch another smartphone called the Nokia 9. This new Nokia 9 leak shows live images of the smartphone, showing dual camera setup, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm earphone jack, and antenna lines. Other Nokia 9 specifications leaked in the images include a 5.3-inch display QHD display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, and Android 7.1.1 out of the box; notably the leak does not rule out a 6GB RAM variant of the phone.

Xiaomi's first store in India's a hit

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Home offline store in Bengaluru and it's no surprise that the store is already a big hit. The company announced that the Mi Home store raked in Rs. 5 crores in revenue in the first 12 hours of opening. That's great news for the largely online-only brand in India, and hopefully for people who want to buy its products - there will be more options now. The figure was largely attributed to sales of Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, and Redmi Note 4, along with Xiaomi audio accessories, Mi VR Play, Mi Router 3C, Mi Band 2, and Mi Air Purifier 2.

Tesla Model 3 India launch delayed?

The Tesla Model 3 is the company's most affordable electric car but it may not come to India anytime soon. Even though Tesla CEO Elon Musk had hoped to launch the Tesla Model 3 electric car in India in 2017, it appears that the plan may not work out. The Tesla CEO tweeted, “Maybe I'm misinformed, but I was told that 30 percent of parts must be locally sourced and the supply doesn't yet exist in India to support that.” If you were hoping to buy it soon, then prepare to revise your expectations.

Tejas Express with Wi-Fi sets off on first journey

Tejas Express has become the fastest train in India at a top speed of 200kmph, faster than the Shatabdi Express, but that's not the only interesting feature of the train. It will have Wi-Fi, an infotainment system, LED TVs, among other things. The doors of this train are centrally controlled as well. We've got a full list of all the high-tech stuff this train has, in our in-depth article.

Government wants your views on Bitcoin

Bitcoin may be in a regulatory grey area right now, but the government plans to change that. The government has sought public opinion on the currency before it decides whether virtual currencies are viable in India. The government wants your suggestions on this topic via its MyGov platform, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

A More dangerous variant of WannaCry ransomware found

Thought WannaCry ransomware was bad? Wait till you hear about EternalRocks, a much more dangerous variant of WannaCry. This one is a lot stronger than WannaCry because it doesn't have any weaknesses, including the kill switch that a researcher used to help contain the ransomware.. Let's hope EternalRocks doesn't infect our computers as it's going to be a lot harder to get rid of.

Nubia N1 lite launched in India

Nubia India has launched the N1 lite smartphone in India at Rs. 6,999. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and sports a 5.5-inch display. The new Nubia N1 lite smartphone is powered by a 64-bit 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor, and comes with 2GB of RAM. Nubia N1 lite sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture tagged with dual-LED flash and a 5-megapixel camera at front with soft-light flash support.

More details on Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) and Moto Z2 Play

Samsung's popular J-series smartphones, the Galaxy J5 (2016) and Galaxy J7 (2016), may soon get successors. The Galaxy J7 (2017) has now been spotted in a leaked render. It shows a design refresh on its back panel. Once you've checked that out, you might be interested in knowing that Lenovo has confirmed the 3000mAh battery capacity of the upcoming Moto Z2 Play smartphone, making it smaller than the 3510mAh battery of the original Moto Z Play.

OnePlus 5 leaks hint at camera, audio details

Like you, we've been speculating on what the OnePlus 5 smartphone needs to beat flagships. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei may have revealed whether the upcoming smartphone has a headphone jack. In another OnePlus 5 leak, we got to know more about the smartphone's dual-camera setup, which has been a point of contention considering some reports suggest a horizontal dual camera setup, while others point at vertical alignment of the camera module.