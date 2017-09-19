iOS 11, the latest version of Apple's operating system, has finally released for the company's mobile devices. So if you have a compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPhone touch model, you can download iOS 11 now. While no official time has been announced for the update, based on past experience we can expect the update to be available at 10:30PM IST. Before you proceed with the update make sure you have a backup of your data. If you are waiting for the update here is how you can download iOS 11 on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. The latest update to iOS 11 will be available for the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE and the iPhone 5s.

Here's what else made news in the world of technology today:

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ prices in India cut in ‘Navratra Special Offer’

Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ prices have been cut in India. This price cut is a part of Samsung's Navratra Special Offer. Both the Galaxy S8 series smartphones' prices have been cut by Rs. 4,000 bringing them down to Rs. 53,990 and Rs. 60,990 respectively. If the price cut has caught your attention, there's more. On purchase of the HDFC Bank customers will get an additional cashback of Rs. 4,000, bringing the discount total to Rs. 8,000. The 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8+ has received two separate price cuts.

In other news, Sony Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra are getting price cuts too. The company has confirmed the price cut in a communication to retailers. The Xperia XA1 was originally priced at Rs. 19,990 will now be available at a suggested retail price (SRP) of Rs. 17,990. Whereas the Xperia XA1 Ultra which was priced at Rs. 29,990 at launch will have an SRP of Rs. 27,990. Starting Tuesday the devices should be available at newer prices in all Sony Centres and major electronic stores across India.

Moto X4 India launch set for October 3

Launched at IFA 2017, the Moto X4 is launching in India on October 3. After a series of teasers on Motorola's Twitter account, the media invites were sent out. The Moto X4 will be the latest smartphone to be added to the X series lineup in India. It sports a metal unibody design which was showcased in Super Black and Sterling Blue colour options. It sports a 5.2-inch full-HD display with a fingerprint scanner under the home button. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM. The highlight of the Moto X4 is the dual camera setup at the back comprising a 12-megapixel dual autofocus sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor.

Vodafone offers up to Rs. 900 additional talk time with Lava feature phones

Vodafone is offering complimentary talk time with Lava feature phones as part of a new partnership between the two companies. The additional talk time will be available to Lava feature phone users for as long as 18 months from the date of purchase. The offer is valid until October 31, for new and existing Vodafone customers. If a Vodafone subscriber buys from a select range of Lava feature phones, the user can avail cashback worth Rs. 50 on minimum recharge of Rs. 100 for 18 months. The cashback is credited to the Vodafone account in the form of talk time and can be availed for 18 months, allowing the user to get as much as Rs. 900 cashback in total.

Sony Xperia XZ1 India Launch Set for September 25, Features a 3D Scanning Camera

After being in the news today for price cuts on various devices in its portfolio, Sony India has sent out press invites for the launch of its Xperia XZ1 smartphone. The Sony Xperia XZ1 will be its latest flagship device which was unveiled at IFA 2017. The India launch is scheduled for September 25 where the company will launch the device.

For starters, the XZ1 could be the first smartphone in India to ship with Android Oreo out of the box. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC and has 4GB of RAM. Its highlight feature is the MotionEye 19-megapixel Exmor RS sensor camera with 3D scanning abilities. It supports 5-axis stabilisation and is capable of doing 960fps slow-motion videos. The Xperia XZ1 is priced at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 45,000) in the US, and we can expect a fair premium over that price tag when it comes to India.

Google Says Tez app doesn't store Aadhaar details

Google has dismissed all privacy concerns raised by users of the new Tez app. The payments app, which was launched in India on Monday, was under the scanner for mentioning storage of Aadhaar information. In the terms of service of Tez app, Google noted that any user who receives money on Google Tez app gives the company consent to allow the sender to store a host of information including bank account number and Aadhaar number for the purpose of sending the payments.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500, Eluga Ray 700 launched in India

Panasonic announced the launch of the Eluga Ray 500 and Eluga Ray 700 in India. The smartphones will be available exclusively on Flipkart and will offer a stock Android experience and a fingerprint scanner at an affordable price. The Eluga Ray 500 is priced at Rs. 8,999 while the Eluga Ray 700 is priced at Rs. 9,999. Both the smartphones have a fingerprint scanner under the home button on the front.

The Eluga Ray 500 sports a dual camera setup at the back and is powered by a MediaTek MT 6737 SoC while the Eluga Ray 500 sports a single 13-megapixel camera at the back and is powered by a MediaTek MT 6753 SoC. Both phones run on Android Nougat and get 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage. The two smartphones can be purchased via Flipkart starting Thursday, September 21.

Moto G4 Plus to receive Android 8.0 Oreo update

Motorola had recently released a list of Moto smartphones eligible for the official Android Oreo update. The list, however, did not include the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus which were launched last year. Motorola clarified that the Moto G4 Plus will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo but did not say anything about the Moto G4. In a statement, Motorola mentioned that there were some errors in its marketing materials around Android O upgrades for Moto G4 Plus assuring that the update will reach the device albeit a little late.

PlayStation VR officially gets a price cut in India

The PlayStation VR (PS VR) headset for the PS4 has got a price cut in India its price down by Rs 4,000. Previously the PS VR with camera was priced at Rs 41,990, but with the price cut it is down to Rs 37,990. PS VR games have received a price drop as well. Sony India told Gadgets 360 that these new prices come into effect immediately. We can expect game stores like Games the Shop and mainstream e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart to update their prices soon. Do check out our PS VR review before you act.

Huawei Mate 10 teased as 'The Real AI Phone' as company takes a dig at Apple

Huawei might be busy readying for the launch of the Mate 10, but that did not stop it from taking a dig at Apple. The company mocked the iPhone maker and its neural engine, saying it will unveil the "real AI phone" on October 16. The Chinese company claims that its face recognition technology is going to be better. Huawei is expected to unveil the new Kirin 970 SoC in the Mate 10 which is expected to sport a bezel-less display which the company calls "EntireView" with an 18:9 display. Earlier teasers have confirmed that the Mate 10 will sport a Leica-branded dual camera setup.