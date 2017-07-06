The Honor 8 Pro (Review) smartphone was launched in India on Thursday. Honor is a Huawei brand, for those who don't know, and this launch is significant because this smartphone competes with the OnePlus 5, which wants to be a flagship killer. If you look at the Honor 8 Pro's spec sheet, it packs 6GB RAM and a 4000mAh battery, which means that it's definitely not lacking firepower.There is only one Honor 8 Pro variant in India and that is good news as far as we are concerned. It leads to less confusion for buyers and if you are one of them, then the only decision you have to make about this smartphone is whether you want the Navy Blue or Midnight Black variant.

In other news, the Honor Band 3 was also launched in India on Thursday. Funnily enough, we don't know the price of the Honor Band 3 yet. All Honor has revealed is that the Honor Band 3 is water-resistant, features active heart rate monitoring, and that it will be sold exclusively via Amazon India.

Here are all other things that made news in the world of technology today.

Moto E4 Plus looks like a Flipkart exclusive

Flipkart has teased the Moto E4 Plus as an exclusive launch on its website. The smartphone has a big 5000mAh battery and is likely to be among the more affordable smartphones launched under the Moto brand. If you're interested in the Moto E4 Plus, then you need to go to the website on July 12, where it will be available starting 12 pm. The price in India and availability details of the smartphone should be announced at the same event. The Moto E4 is said to have gone on sale via offline retail at Rs. 8,999 earlier this week, so the Moto E4 Plus price in India would likely be higher than that. To recall, the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus were both launched globally in June and $179.99 (roughly Rs. 11,600) respectively.

Nokia 8 tipped to be company's flagship

While rumours earlier had suggested that Nokia 9 could be Nokia's Unknown Heart with 8GB of RAM, it appears that it may not be Nokia's upcoming flagship smartphone. The Nokia 8 could be that phone, if leaks are to be believed. Chinese site CNMO has leaked marketing material and images of the Nokia 8 showing off design details. The Nokia 8 is seen sporting a bezel-less design, apart from a USB Type-C port and dual speakers at the bottom edge of the smartphone. Another image also shows a unique thin vertical camera strip at the back of the smartphone on the left side, something that does not fall in line with previous rumours related to the Nokia 8.

If leaks aren't the kind of news you're looking for, Nokia's partnership with Zeiss optics could interest you. A Nokia phone that is already out there, the Nokia 3310 (2017) has got a cool new packaging.

Xiaomi Mi MIX2 2 leaked

Xiaomi may have surprised everyone with the launch of the Mi MIX last year, thanks to the bezel-free display on the smartphone, but there was a lot more to the story than a spectacular looking phone. For starters, the phone was never made available outside of China. However, the Mi MIX 2, its successor, has now made an appearance on a benchmarking site. This is nice to see, but we hope this time the smartphone is more than just a 'limited launch'.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leak shows dual camera

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is still some way from launch but that has never stopped the rumour mill - or Gadgets 360 staff - from working overtime. The latest leaked image shows a vertical dual rear camera on what is supposedly the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. As with all rumours and leaks, take this with a pinch of salt but if this is true, the placement of the fingerprint scanner appears to be a worry.

Pokemon Go Anniversary goodies announced

You might have heard about a small game called Pokemon Go, which quietly released one year ago and went on to become a global phenomenon within hours of its launch. If you play the game now, you'll find that the game has changed a lot but the more things change, the more they remain the same. As part of anniversary celebrations, developer Niantic has announced some cool goodies that you can earn in-game.

Amazon to invest Rs. 1,680 crores in India

Amazon India continues to show how committed it is to dominating the Indian e-commerce market. The company has decided to invest Rs. 1,680 crores more in its India operations, which is a part of a much larger commitment towards India. The news comes in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day, for which we have some excellent tips that every shopper would find useful.

Google releases important Android security update

If you're an Android user, you probably aren't particularly interested in news about updates, given how few Android phones even receive regular updates. However, security updates are crucial and Google has been releasing these monthly. Now, the July security update is available, and surprise, surprise, it's a Nokia smartphone that's receiving the update before Google Pixel.

LG Q6 launching soon?

The LG Q6, also known as the LG G6 Mini, could be launching soon. An event invite from LG seems to suggest that the smartphone will be launching on July 11. Leaks suggest that the smartphone may have a 5.4-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, a 13-megapixel rear camera and 3GB of RAM.

LeEco founder pledges to pay back debts

Chinese electronics brand LeEco is currently in financial trouble, and its founder Jia Yueting pledged to take full responsibility for the crisis and to repay the debts. Jia wrote on WeChat, "Please give LeEco some time, please give LeEco car some time, we will pay back creditors, suppliers and any other debts." Some of the company's assets have been frozen, so it's a worrying time indeed for the Chinese firm.