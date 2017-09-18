Google Tez has become the latest UPI-based payments app in the country, propelling the Internet search giant into the league of companies eyeing a piece of India’s digital payments pie. The new Google Tez app can be used to pay for movie tickets, utility bills, and to make other transactions online. Tez means fast in Hindi, which the company said was one of the selling points of its new app. It’s available on Android and iOS, and is powered by UPI. Smartphones by brands such as Nokia, Micromax, Lava, Panasonic, and Xolo will come with Google Tez app preloaded, and some of these companies, Lava for example, will also roll out the app on "most of their existing Android smartphones," a Google representative told Gadgets 360.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Monday expressed hope that digital payments is going to pick up momentum with more advanced technology coming into the market.

"We reached a peak figure (after the demonetisation), then it marginally slipped and is now bound to pick up again," he said.

This comes after the Airtel Payments Bank on Sunday said it has become the first payments bank in India to integrate the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on its digital platform.

iPhone X destroys Samsung Galaxy Note 8, OnePlus 5 in benchmark results

The A11 Bionic chipset in the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X has six CPU cores, with the ability to run all of them simultaneously. Now, the iPhone X has been put through GeekBench 4, and the single-core and multi-core tests both prove that the chipset is indeed very powerful. The Apple iPhone X beats the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and the OnePlus 5 by a pretty big margin. The multi-core scores for the iPhone X are much higher than the rest with the second on the list being the Galaxy Note 8 with 6,784 points, while the iPhone X manages a score of 10,069. The single-core score for the iPhone X is at 4,188, while the iPhone 7 Plus stands second with 3,473 points.

WhatsApp beta for Android gets granular controls for storage management

WhatsApp beta for Android now gives users granular control to clean up data consuming your phone's storage space. Part of the Storage Usage menu on WhatsApp, the feature has been around on iPhones since January this year, and has finally made it to Android, albeit for beta users only. With this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to see exactly how much data a group/ chat is consuming, and which type of files take up the most storage space. Moreover, users will be able to delete the data hogging files from the same interface, which will help them save storage space on the phone.

Airtel postpaid users offered up to 60GB free data for installing Airtel TV app

Airtel is offering 10GB of free data per month for six months, making it 60GB of overall free data to users who install its app. In order to claim this free data, Airtel postpaid users need to download and open the MyAirtel app, which now displays a new banner to claim free data. Users need to click on the banner and follow the instructions provided on the screen."The task here is to download the Airtel TV APK and install it on your smartphone. If you're successful in doing that, then your free data will be credited to your account in just 24 hours," the company said in its release. The company offers live television service with the Airtel TV app.

Xiaomi to launch a cheaper variant of Mi Max 2

Xiaomi is launching a new variant of the Mi Max 2 in India soon, aiming to please mid-range buyers. After launching the Mi Max 2 with 4GB + 64GB configuration at Rs. 16,999 in July, the company will now be coming out with a 4GB + 32GB option that is priced at Rs. 14,999, but will have an introductory price tag of Rs. 12,999. The new variant will go on sale starting September 20 at 12pm on Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home, the company confirms.

Nokia 9 Leaked Renders Show Smartphone's Bezel-Less Design

The Nokia 9 was spotted on Geekbench earlier, and now its design appears to have been leaked via renders. It has a bezel-less design at the front and dual cameras on the rear. No surprise considering most smartphone manufacturers seem to following the same trends. The renders, shared by Waqar Khan, show off what appears to be the Nokia 9 in all its Copper Gold glory.

CCleaner compromised by hackers, potentially giving access to over 2 million Android devices

Hackers broke into British company Piriform's free software for optimising computer performance last month potentially allowing them to control the devices of more than two million users, the company and independent researchers said. The malicious program was slipped into legitimate software called CCleaner, which is downloaded for personal computers and Android phones as often as five million times a week. It cleans up junk programs and advertising cookies to speed up devices. Piriform said that Avast, its new parent company, had uncovered the attacks on September 12. A new, uncompromised version of CCleaner was released the same day and a clean version of CCleaner Cloud was released on September 15, it said.

Micromax Bharat 3, Bharat 4 launched in India

Micromax on Monday launched two affordable 4G VoLTE smartphones - Bharat 3 and Bharat 4 - in India at a price of Rs. 4,499 and Rs. 4,999, respectively. The company says that both these smartphones will be made available through offline stores in the country starting Monday. The highlight features on the smartphones include support for 22 Indian languages and Android 7.0 Nougat.

Asus ZenFone V with 23-megapixel rear camera launched

Asus ZenFone V smartphone has been launched in the US in an exclusive partnership with telecom carrier Verizon. The ZenFone V will probably not be released in markets other than the US. As per the listing on the website, the Asus ZenFone V sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920) AMOLED display with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass on top and a 10-finger capacitive touch. It is powered by a 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 820 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and runs on the company’s own ZenUI 3.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Although the smartphone has been listed on Asus’ website, the carrier is yet to reveal pricing and availability details.