From Apple to Nokia to Xiaomi, juicy details about several gadgets leaked online today, while Reliance Jio's Happy New Year Offer was questioned by TRAI. Gionee launched a phone with a 7000mAh battery on day when there was a flurry of launches, from smartphones to convertible laptops, in the budget segment. Read about these and more tech stories of the day in your 360 Daily round-up.

Gionee launches premium M2017 smartphone with 7000mAh battery

Gionee M2017 premium smartphone with battery capacity of 7000mAh and Quick Charge 3.0 fast-charging support was launched in China today at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 68,400). The smartphone has a 5.7-inch display with QHD resolution, Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS, octa-core Snapdragon 653 chipset, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

Gionee M2017 also has dual-camera setup (12-megapixel + 13-megapixel) on the back, 8-megapixel selfie camera, fingerprint sensor, and USB Type-C port; it does not have a 3.5mm earphone jack. Gionee also launched the M2017 model with Italian custom alligator leather back panel, priced at CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs. 1,66,000).

Reliance Jio asked to explain how Happy New Year Offer doesn’t violate norms

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked Reliance Jio to explain how its Happy New Year Offer, which extends the free data and voice services till March 31, does not violate regulatory norms. As per existing regulations, promotional offers – such as Jio’s Welcome Offer – should end within 90 days. According to PTI's sources, TRAI has asked Jio why the extension of its free services should not be deemed predatory considering that its user base has grown to 63 million in a little over 3 months. This comes one day after Bharti Airtel challenged TRAI’s decision to allow Reliance Jio to continue its free services offer.

Sundar Pichai coming to India, will host SMB event on January 4

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will host an event for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) in New Delhi on January 4, where he will talk about empowering small enterprises with digital tools. The event will be attended by Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and senior Google executives, according to the company’s invite. The event invite also says that the attendees will “shine the spotlight on how digital can be a game changer for Indian SMBs.”

Xiaomi Mi 6 rumoured to launch in February or April

A tipster on Chinese social media platform Weibo has claimed that Xiaomi Mi 6, which is rumoured to pack the Snapdragon 835 chipset, will be launched in February 2017; the report is accompanied by an image allegedly that of the event invite. However, a few other tipsters have said that while Xiaomi did plan to launch the Mi 6 flagship smartphone in February, it has pushed back the launch to April.

Nokia Android phone’s image leaked; concept sketches appear online

Live image of an upcoming budget Nokia Android phone called Nokia E1 have leaked online, showing its front panel. The Nokia E1 is said to have Android 7.0 Nougat, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 600 series processor, and 64GB storage. Another report has shown the live image of an alleged Nokia Android phone with a 5.2-inch display. Concept sketches of Nokia’s mid-range and high-end Android smartphone have also leaked today, with the biggest difference being the fingerprint scanner on the home button of the high-end model.

Asus ZenFone Go 4.5 LTE (ZB450KL) smartphone launched in India

Asus has launched the ZenFone Go 4.5 LTE entry-level smartphone in the Indian market at Rs. 6,999. The smartphone will be available via online stores starting Tuesday, and will hit offline retail stores by the end of the month, Asus said. The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Asus ZenFone Go 4.5 LTE (ZB450KL) has a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display, Android 6.0 Marshmallow software, 64-bit 1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 SoC, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, microSD card support up to 128GB, 8-megapixel rear camera, 2-megapixel front camera, and 2070mAh battery.

Apple may be working on iPhone with 5-inch display

Apple is said to be working on a 2017 iPhone model with 5-inch display and vertically aligned dual rear cameras, which it allegedly plans to launch in 2017. This 5-inch iPhone will reportedly be positioned between the standard 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone models that Apple will launch next year. Apparently, Apple will decide by March whether it will launch this model.

iBall CompBook i360 convertible Windows 10 laptop launched at Rs. 12,999

iBall has launched the CompBook i360 convertible laptop with a 360-degree rotating design in the Indian market at Rs. 12,999. Due to the 360-degree rotation feature, the iBall CompBook i360 laptop can work in four modes – Laptop, Tablet, Stand Mode, and Tent Mode. It has a 11.6-inch HD screen, 1.84GHz Intel quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage with microSD expansion support, 10000mAh battery, and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (v4.0), HDMI port, and 2 USB ports (1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0).

Apple finally breaks its tradition of secrecy, publishes research paper

Breaking away from its tradition of secrecy, Apple has published its first research paper. The paper describes an algorithm learning to recognise images that are generated by a computer, as opposed to existing ones captured by a camera. Along with Apple, the paper is attributed to a team of six researchers, Ashish Shrivastava, Tomas Pfister, Oncel Tuzel, Josh Susskind, Wenda Wang, and Russ Webb.

Swipe Konnect 4G with VoLTE support launched at Rs. 2,799

Swipe Technologies has launched the Konnect 4G smartphone with support for 4G VoLTE at Rs. 2,799; the new smartphone is available exclusively on ShopClues, and carries the listing price of Rs. 3,999. The new Swipe Konnect 4G sports a 4-inch WVGA (480x800 pixels) display, runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor. Other key features of the smartphone are the 512MB RAM, 5-megapixel rear camera, 1.3-megapixel front camera, 4GB internal storage, up to 32GB microSD card support, and 2000mAh battery.

Sony Music Entertainment Twitter account breached, hackers tweet ‘Britney Spears is dead

Tweets saying that Britney Spears has passed away appeared on Sony Music Entertainment’s official Twitter handle, shocking fans of the pop star. However, it later emerged that the Twitter account had been hacked; the tweets were deleted once Sony Music Entertainment regained control. Spears’s manager also confirmed that she is alive and well. While no hackers have come forward to claim the leak, many consider hacking collective OurMine the prime suspects because of their track record of compromising the Twitter accounts of the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Netflix, Marvel, and Jack Dorsey.