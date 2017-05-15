The second day of Flipkart's Big 10 Sale kicked off with a number of offers on smartphones, the highlight of them being the iPhone 7 32GB which was briefly available for Rs. 39,999 before going out of stock. Flipkart advertised this as the "lowest price ever" on the iPhone 7, but rival Amazon whipped out a counteroffer and ran a flash sale for Prime members, during which a small number of 32GB iPhone 7 units were sold for Rs. 39,499. Amazon's own Great Indian Sale event ended a day ago. The price of the entry-level iPhone 7 has now reverted to Rs. 43,990 which is still a significant discount compared to the MRP of Rs. 60,000.

Other specials announced for the Flipkart Big 10 Sale include an open sale of all three variants of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 starting at Rs. 9,999; the 32GB Google Pixel and Pixel XL selling for Rs. 43,999 and Rs. 53,999 respectively; and the Moto G5 Plus selling for Rs. 15,999 down from Rs. 16,999. Flipkart is also offering cashback and exchange offers. Several other gadgets and accessories also went on sale today, including cameras, hard drives and power banks.

Government announces WannaCry ransomware response plan

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has announced its "preparedness and response mechanism" in the wake of the massive WannaCry ransomware outbreak that took the world by surprise late last week. The government body has instructed an emergency response team to gather information. A "critical alert" has been issued due to the rapid spread of the malware and its severity.

This follows a May 13 advisory which contained instructions for preventing the spread of the malware, and conversations with public and private sector stakeholders to educate them about patching old PCs.

What Is WannaCry, and Everything Else You Need to Know About It

Xiaomi Redmi 4 likely to launch in India soon

Xiaomi has sent out invitations to a launch event on May 16, where it is expected to announce the Indian availability and price of the new Redmi 4 and a Redmi 4 Prime variant. The phones will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India. Both phones are expected to bolster Xiaomi in the budget segment where it has seen considerable success already.

Not to be overshadowed by phones, Xiaomi also announced another product, its Mi Bluetooth Headset today. Priced at Rs. 899 and weighing 6.5 grams, the device is available only in black. It boasts of a stylish look, ceramic antenna, and optimised sound quality.

The company also declared that it has shipped four million units of the Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime, which were launched nine months ago. Xiaomi claims that this makes the Redmi 3S and 3S Prime the "highest selling smartphones online".

Snapdeal staff to profit from merger with Flipkart

Snapdeal's founders are reportedly planning to distribute half of their 30 million dollar payout (approximately Rs 193 crores) to staff, if a deal to be acquired by Flipkart goes through. The founders want to make sure that the company's approximately 1,500-2,000 remaining staff members are taken care of. Senior staff who have departed recently could also receive a payout, and the move is seen as compensating for the lost value of stock options. Board members have reportedly agreed to the potential deal, which is being overseen by SoftBank.

Purported OnePlus 5 renders indicate dual cameras, more features

The next OnePlus model, widely rumoured to be called the OnePlus 5, has been the subject of multiple leaks leading up to its expected launch. It seems that the phone will have dual rear cameras, arranged vertically, plus a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and a 4000mAh battery. Nothing specific about its price or launch timeframe is known yet, but it's sure to be in high demand just like all its predecessors.

Oppo F3 goes on sale in India

Following its official launch earlier this month, the Oppo F3 has gone on sale online in India. It is priced at Rs. 19,990 and is available from Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal. Its primary feature is its dual front cameras. Users can switch between the standard and wide-angle lenses. There's also a fingerprint reader, 5.5-inch full-HD screen, 64GB of storage, and Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Lenovo's entire Moto smartphone lineup for 2017 allegedly leaked

According to a highly believable leak, Lenovo will be bolstering its Moto lineup with a slew of new launches in 2017. The sub-brand will have phones organised into five tiers - Z, X, G, E and C. Refreshed E-Series phones and a new ultra-budget C-Series have been widely rumoured, but now it seems as though they will be joined by refreshed Moto G5S and G5S Plus models, a revived Moto X, and the top-tier Moto Z Play and Moto Z Force. The lineup will serve various price points and capitalise on the long legacy of the Moto brand.

Samsung Z4 with Tizen 3.0 launched

Samsung is continuing to experiment with its Tizen OS as an alternative to Android. The budget-focused Samsung Z4 launches with Tizen 3.0 and will cost Rs. 5,790. Swappable rear covers will allow users to customise the look of their device. Samsung is targeting over 500 million feature phone users who might want to upgrade to a smartphone in the near future. The phone has 5-megapixel cameras on the back as well as front, a dual-LED rear flash, 4.5-inch 480x800-pixel screen, and 1GB of RAM.

Meizu M5 aims for the value market

Meizu has launched a new model, the M5, which targets the value segment with its price of Rs. 10,499. The device will be sold exclusively on the Tata Cliq website, in Blue or Champagne Gold. It supports 4G and VoLTE, and boasts of an octa-core processor plus 13-megapixel camera and fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2017) unveiled

Samsung has also launched a new model internationally. The Galaxy J3 (2017) will be sold by AT&T in the US priced at $179.99 (approximately Rs. 11,500). It runs Android 7.0 and has a 5-inch HD screen. It's powered by a quad-core Samsung Exynos processor, and has 1.5GB of RAM. The budget-friendly device will have a 2600mAh battery and 5-megapixel rear camera. An India launch is not yet on the cards.

Nintendo to bring The Legend of Zelda to Android and iOS

Nintendo is reportedly planning to release Android and iOS versions of The Legend of Zelda this year, following the rollout of Animal Crossing later this year. The company has not officially confirmed reports of any plans. Nintendo has recently brought out apps that extend a number of its successful franchises to mobile platforms, including Miitomo, Super Mario Run, and Fire Emblem Heroes. No release date or pricing information is known at this time.