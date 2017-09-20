It's that time of the year again when major e-commerce platforms host their mega gadgets sales. Flipkart has officially started its Big Billion Day sale, along with Paytm while Amazon's Great Indian Festival will begin tonight, at 12 am, unless you are an Amazon Prime member, in which case the festivities have already begun. All e-commerce giants are offering big discounts on popular gadgets are we've got a list of some of the hottest offers you can't afford to miss.

On Day 1 of Flipkart's sale, you can find discounts on the Apple Watch, Google Chromecast 2 and a range of big-screen LED TVs. Amazon is offering an early access sale, exclusively for its Prime members, which includes discounts on the Mi Max 2, Amazon Fire TV stick, a couple of televisions, Kindle Paperwhite and on Apple Watch Series 2. Paytm's Mera Cashback Sale has lots of offers on Apple products, including the 2017 MacBook Air, which is available for just Rs. 45,699, after cashback. There are also deals on a range of HDTVs.

Jio slashes JioFi M2S 4G hotspot price by half

Reliance Jio has been known for its disruptive pricing, be it telecom plans or phones, and now, it has slashed the price of its 4G hotspot device by half. As part of its 'Festive Celebration Offer', the JioFi M2S hotspot now costs just Rs. 999 and is valid on both online and offline stores. However, this is not a permanent price cut as the offer is valid only from September 20 to September 30.

Apple increases app download limit over cellular connectivity

Apple has made some drastic changes to its App Store in iOS 11, and while many of the changes are cosmetic, there are plenty of hidden changes to which we're starting to discover. One of those is the new app download limit over cellular data, which has been lifted to 150MB, from the previous 100MB. Apple says this will let "customers download more apps from the App Store over their cellular network." While iOS 11 adds a boatload of new features, we've lost a couple along the way too. for instance, the wish list feature is no longer present in the App Store.

We have an exhaustive list of how to get started with iOS 11, set up the new Files app, and how this update ushers in a big change to how you use the iPad Pro, so don't forget to check them out.

Tim Cook deems Apple iPhone X's pricing as 'good value'

While Apple gets ready to ship its iPhone 8 series, we all know the real star of the show here is the upcoming iPhone X. However, its $999 starting price for a smartphone is quite high, even for Apple. Tim Cook disagrees though as in a recent interview with Good Morning America, he calls it "value price". While this might be the case in the US, where many people tend to upgrade their iPhones within their contract period with their carrier but it's still a lot of money if you're buying it at its full price.

LG Q6+ launched in India with 4GB RAM

After testing the waters with the Q6 (Review), LG has launched the Q6+ in India at Rs. 17,990. The only real difference between the new phone and the plain Q6 is the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone will go on sale from retail outlets on Wednesday in Astro Black and Ice Platinum colour variants. Apart from its FullVision display, the smartphone also has a face unlock feature.

In other smartphone launches, OnePlus has unveiled a Limited Edition of its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5. The company collaborated with French fashion designer, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, for the launch of "Castelbajac", which is an exclusive line of products co-created with JCC.

Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL and other Google products leak ahead of launch

Google has confirmed its hardware event is taking place on October 4, where we'll finally see the second generation of Pixel smartphones. However, new renders of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones, which are tipped to be manufactured by HTC and LG respectively, have been leaked on the Internet. The pricing of the regular variant has been said to start from $649 and for larger variant from $849 (roughly Rs. 54,600).

It seems like we'll be getting more than just new smartphones as Droid Life reports that Google may also announce a new Chromebook, called Pixelbook, a mini version of Google Home speaker and new Daydream VR headsets. The Google Pixelbook will reportedly come with a pressure-sensitive stylus, called the Pixelbook Pen, and is said to fold into a tablet, which differentiates it from earlier Chromebook Pixel devices.

Apple Music for Android gets an update

Apple has quietly updated its Apple Music app for Android with a host of new features. With the version 2.2.0 update on Android, Apple Music users can create profiles to share their music as well as playlists with their friends. The company has also added Voice Search support and a Recently Played Widget too. Users can pin this widget to their home screen and play recently played music easily.

Vodafone calls TRAI's cut in call connect charges a 'retrograde' move

After TRAI's decision to cut mobile call connect charges to six paise per minute, Vodafone termed the move as a "retrograde" measure. "We are disappointed with this decision and are now considering our options in response to it," the company said but did not specify its options. Mobile companies currently charge 14 paise a minute for allowing a domestic call from a rival operator to terminate on their network, which has now been brought down to six paise per minute from October 1, 2017.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has termed the reaction of rivals Vodafone and Airtel as "baseless allegations".