A lot has happened in the world of personal technology today, and here's a quick look at the biggest news and announcements. Starting with India launches, Asus today launched the ZenFone Live in India, priced at Rs. 9,999. The Taiwanese manufacturer says the selling point of the ZenFone Live is is 'live streaming beautification technology', present in the BeautyLive app. The app helps beautify in real-time, helpful for those that are live streaming to social media sites.

While the Asus ZenFone Live have a 13-megapixel Pixel Master camera with an f/2.0 aperture and single-LED flash, but the company is touting the low light performance of the front 5-megapixel camera instead, with a 1.4-micron pixel sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 82-degree wide angle lens, and a soft-light LED flash.

Google RailWire free Wi-Fi service worst affected ISP by WannaCry ransomware

WannaCry ransomware cyber-attacks have hit computers across the world, and now a report by eScan claims that India was among the countries that were worst affected by the cyber-attacks. While the report described which states were worst affected, it also showed which ISPs were hit hardest, with Google and RailTel's RailWire free Wi-Fi service the biggest victim.

More details of Moto G5S Plus and OnePlus 5 leak

Lenovo is rumoured to introduce new models in the Moto G-Series, expected to be called the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus. Now, leaked images of the Moto G5S Plus have arrived, giving us the first glimpse of the dual rear camera setup.

The OnePlus 5 smartphone has seen its fair share of leaks too and now, a new listing has reaffirmed most of the previously leaked specifications, the presence of a dual rear camera setup, while tipping the smartphone will feature a near bezel less display.

Samsung Galaxy S8 iris scanner can be fooled by photo and contact lens

Samsung has announced it is investigating claims by a German hacking group that the iris recognition system of the new flagship Galaxy S8 (Review) smartphone can be fooled with just a photo and a contact lens. The hacking group, called the Chaos Computer Club (CCC), shows the Galaxy S8 being unlocked using a printed photo of the owner's eye covered with a contact lens to replicate the curvature of a real eyeball.

Vodafone claims Reliance Jio's new tariff plans are against TRAI norms

Telecom major Vodafone India claimed in the Delhi High Court that two new tariff plans, the 'Summer Surprise' offer and the 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer, offered by Reliance Jio since last month, were in violation of guidelines set by TRAI. Vodafone in its petition has claimed that Reliance Jio was providing free voice calls as a promotional offer beyond the stipulated 90-day period, thus violating norms set by TRAI.

Facebook gets 'Live Chat With Friends' and 'Live With' features

Facebook has been trying to focus on videos for quite some time now decided to test waters with its own new features like 'Live Chat With Friends' and 'Live With'. Live Chat With Friends, the new feature provides users with the option to chat only with their friends while watching a live stream whereas the Live With feature allows users to invite other users into their live videos without them being required to be in the same vicinity as them.

BSNL launches satellite phone service for areas with no networks

State-owned BSNL on Wednesday started a satellite phone service that will cover areas where no networks are present. The service will be powered by INMARSAT, which has 14 satellites. Agencies handling disasters, state police, railways, Border Security Force and other government agencies will be given the phones in the first phase, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said at the service's launch.



Google Family Group helps share YouTube TV, Calendar, Photos and Keep content

Google has introduced Family Group, making it easier to share YouTube TV, Calendar, Photos, and Keep content. You can a family group from the My Account page and proceed to add up to six members.

Google has also made its Opinion Rewards Android available app in India alongside Singapore and Turkey. The app lets people answer few survey questions and win Google Play credits in return.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro now available at a discount

Amazon India is now offering a Rs. 2,000 discount on the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, bringing the price down to Rs. 25,990. is also offering buyers an additional Rs. 2,000 discount on exchange. If you choose to pay using the credit card EMI option from select banks, you can further avail up to Rs. 2,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance.