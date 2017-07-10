The Amazon Prime Day sale has begun and it features a whole bunch of good deals. Our deals expert picked the best of these deals so that you can jump straight to the products with deepest discounts. Everything from smartphones to fashion accessories has been discounted during the Prime Day sale, but stocks are limited, so be sure to check out our tips on how to grab the products you need before they disappear. The iPhone 7, iPhone SE, and the LG G6 are among the best deals in smartphones but if you are shopping for TVs, you may be getting the best deals overall.

That's not to say that the world of gaming has been left behind. Amazon Prime Day deals include one console game priced at just Rs. 99. Yes, you read that right and it's not some game no one's ever heard of either. It's a Call of Duty game. Most of the deals will make PS4 users and prospective PS4 buyers very happy, but Xbox One fans don't have many Amazon Prime Day deals going their way.

Here's everything else that made news in the world of technology today.

Airtel to let you carry forward unused data

Like us, if you shed a tear every time you see how much data remains unused on your mobile data plan every month, then Airtel's latest announcement should please you. The company now allows you to carry over unused data to the next month, and you can accumulate up to 200 GB of data this way. Airtel has also announced new family sharing benefits that will let you easily share data between multiple postpaid numbers. This is great news for all Airtel users, who may soon be able to use VoLTE as well.

Reliance Jio user data on Magicapk.com ?

Reliance Jio can perhaps be credited with adding some much-needed competition to the Indian telecom space, but the latest bit of news about the company is concerning. A data breach on Magicapkhas allegedly revealed personal details of several Reliance Jio customers. Reliance Jio, however, told Gadgets 360 that its users' data is safe and that it is investigating the matter. A quick check of data of Jio numbers on Magicapk revealed details that looked authentic, before the website was taken down.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A specs leaked

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5A appears to have become the latest smartphone from the company to be leaked. Today's Redmi Note 5A leak appears to confirm the existence of this variant of the Redmi Note 5, replete with specs and a picture of the retail box.

WhatsApp recall feature spotted

An undo send feature should be mandatory for all email clients and messaging app. It appears that WhatsApp is getting this feature sometime soon. The next time you post something in the wrong chat window, you might just be able to recall that message and save yourself a lot of embarrassment.

Moto G5S, G5S Plus show up online

Lenovo may not be done with the Moto G5 brand name yet, if the latest leaks are to be believed. Two smartphones called the Moto G5S and the Moto G5S Plus have surfaced on a certification site. These phones could be upgraded variants of the Moto G5 and the Moto G5 Plus, at least based on what the leaked specifications say. The company appears to be all set to launch the Moto Z2 as well.

E-commerce sites to show MRP of all products

From next year, all e-commerce sites in India will have to start showing the maximum retail price (MRP) of all products they sell, according to the government. The rules to this effect have been amended and companies have six months to comply with them. This means that it's less likely that people will pay more than MRP for goods sold online.

OnePlus 5 speed test pits 6GB variant against 8GB

Do you really need 8GB RAM on a smartphone? The debate rages on, with the latest bit of evidence suggesting that it may not really be necessary. OnePlus 5's two variants were pitted against each other and the end result is a lot closer than you might have expected. The 6GB RAM variant managed to hold its own against the 8GB RAM variant.

iPhone 8 prototype spotted in the wild?

The rumours surrounding the iPhone 8 keep coming in thick and fast. The latest one shows a video of an alleged prototype of the iPhone 8, and corroborates many of the details other rumours claim. This could either be genuine or someone deciding to play an elaborate prank based on rumours we've already come across.