Today marks the first day of Amazon’s Great Indian Sale, which is running until Sunday. On day one, we came across some interesting deals like some Xiaomi and Motorola phones sold for a thousand rupees or two below typical selling price. There were also some deals on Xbox consoles, and some of these deals might still be valid so check them out. Also, take a look at some more deals that Amazon India had to offer on TVs, iPad Pros, and smartwatches. Now, let’s proceed with the news that made the most impact today.

Nokia 6 sold out in a minute during first flash sale

After all these years of disappointment and dismay, Nokia fans are seen once again flocking to buy the resurrected brand’s new phone - the Nokia 6. At the first flash sale carried out by Chinese e-commerce site JD.com, the device went out of stock in just one minute. We assume this was bound to happen, considering over 1 million people had registered for a chance to buy one. Of course there's no word on how many units were actually in stock to begin with.

Moto G5 Plus specifications leaked

Benchmarking app CPU-Z seems to have revealed that the rumoured Moto G5 Plus will have a Snapdragon 625 system-on-chip, the same chip that powers the Redmi Note 4. There’s a 5.5-inch full-HD display, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage and the phone is said to run Android Nougat out of the box. The phone is rumoured to be unveiled on February 26.

PM Modi becomes the most followed leader on social media

As Barack Obama’s term as the President of the United States ends, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the most followed leader on Twitter. Obama has 81 million followers on the social network, while PM Modi until now held the second spot with 26.5 million followers. The 45th President of the United States Donald Trump is next, with 20.5 million followers.

How to watch Donald Trump's inauguration online

The first Google Project Tango phone is now for sale in India

Google’s first AR-friendly phone, the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro has gone on sale in India at Rs. 29,990. The back of the phone features sensors that are able to track motion, depth, and area. It could be used for applications like indoor navigation, search, gaming, etc. This Lenovo phone also has a large 6.4-inch Quad HD display that acts as a big enough window into the world of augmented reality.

Apple wants to make iPhones in India, but after some demands are met

It is being said that Apple is keen on making iPhones in the country, but has a list of demands that need to be met before it can commit. Among the reported demands is a 15-year tax holiday on import of components and equipment. Apple is also said to be asking for a waiver on customs duties for new and used equipment brought into India. A decision on this subject may be made by the India government next week.

In other Apple news, the iPhone 8 is again rumoured to have true wireless charging, meaning it can charge over a short distance from the power source, instead of the use of charging surfaces seen in most current smartphones.

Samsung’s Bixby virtual assistant could perform image search

Samsung’s next big thing - the Galaxy S8 - is rumoured to come with a dedicated personal assistant, similar to Google Assistant. The newest rumour regarding this software, supposedly called Bixby, is that it is capable of performing image searches too. What this means is you can point the camera at a real world object and the assistant potentially could provide more information about it. The phone is reportedly set to be unveiled on March 29.

Also, while Samsung’s current flagships have begun receiving the Android Nougat update, the company has also officially stated which other models will receive the Android update.

Tesla autopilot system cleared by authorities after fatal car crash

In May 2016, a man died in a crash while using Tesla’s Auto Pilot feature. After a detailed investigation of the incident, the authorities in the US have given a clean chit to Tesla. The driver apparently had seven seconds to disengage the autonomous driving mode and avoid the collision, but didn’t.

LinkedIn’s desktop site undergoes a much-needed redesign

Popular business networking site LinkedIn was in a desperate need of a facelift, and it has finally received one. The new UI looks cleaner and less cluttered. It also boasts of a more intuitive search and a richer news feed. In June 2016, Microsoft acquired the company for $26 billion.