The Amazon sale has marked the beginning of the season of discounts in India. The Amazon Great Indian Sale, which started at 12am on May 11, can get you some fantastic deals on your favourite gadgets, apparel, and more. The Amazon Great Indian Sale offers on the first included discounts on products such as iPhone 7, Honor 6X, Smart TVs, and more, as well as Redmi 4A sale exclusively for Amazon Prime users. The Amazon sale will continue on May 12, so keep your eyes peeled for discounts. We've compiled a bunch of tips to make the most of the Amazon sale offers, so don't forget to read that before you go deal-hunting. What's more, Flipkart's Big 10 sale will go live next week and that means more discounts for anyone who wants to buy practically anything.

Here are other things that made news in the world of technology today:

Xiaomi Redmi 4 India launch on May 16

Xiaomi Redmi 4 India launch is expected on May 16, the day the company is hosting an event in New Delhi. Amazon India has also teased that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will be exclusively available on its platform. Redmi 4 Prime is expected to launch at the same event. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 has a 5-inch HD display, 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS, 16GB internal storage, up to 128GB storage support, and 4100mAh battery. The Redmi 4 Prime has a 5-inch full-HD screen, 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB inbuilt storage, while the other features remain same as that of Redmi 4.

Nokia 3310 (2017), Nokia 3, Nokia 5 pre-orders stopped by HMD Global

Nokia has only just announced the launch dates for the Nokia 3310 (2017) smartphone for certain regions, and already its parent company has reportedly asked a retailer to stop taking pre-orders. UK-based retailer Clove reportedly has stopped taking pre-orders for the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310 (2017). This has been done at HMD Global's request, and the retailer has claimed that these will be back up for pre-order soon.

iPhone 5s reportedly selling well in India

Apple has repeatedly stated its intention to increase sales in India, and so far the plan seems to be going well. A report by CyberMedia Research claims that the iPhone 5s is the top premium smartphone in India, and that iPhone models occupy spots on the top five premium spots even in non-metro regions. Interestingly, OnePlus 3T has made its mark in India within only a few months of its launch in India. The news about iPhones doing well comes hot on the heels of a report which claims that the iPhone 7 was the best-selling smartphone in the world in Q1 2017.

Flipkart's acquisition of Snapdeal reportedly approved by investors

Flipkart, which had earlier acquired fashion retail website Myntra and Jabong, may now be acquiring Snapdeal. This comes after weeks after previous deliberations of the Snapdeal sale had not yielded results. Softbank, the largest shareholder in Snapdeal, has reportedly secured approval for the company's sale from another Nexus Venture Partners, a co-investor in the e-commerce website. Snapdeal founders will net roughly $25 million (roughly Rs. 160 crores) each, Nexus would get close to $100 million (approximately Rs. 643 crores), and Kalaari could get $70-80 million (about Rs. 450-510 crores). This is a big move because Snapdeal, now a distant third in the Indian e-commerce market, was one of Flipkart's biggest competitors till Amazon entered the country.

Asus Zenfone 3 gets a price cut in India

Two smartphones from Asus got a significant price cut in India on Thursday. The Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL), which was launched at Rs. 27,999, will be now be retailing at Rs. 19,999. The ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL), which was launched at Rs. 21,999, will be sold at Rs. 17,999. This means that if you were on the fence about buying an Asus phone, now may be a good time to hit the buy button.

Samsung may sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 at half the price

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is still in the news, this time because a refurbished version of the smartphone may soon go on sale. The company had already confirmed that it would be selling refurbished Galaxy Note 7 smartphones and a new report claims that these will be sold at half the price. There is no official launch date and price for the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 yet.

Netflix reveals India's top ISPs

Think your ISP is the best but not sure how to objectively compare it against competitors? Netflix's data may be a starting point for you. The company has revealed which ISP is the best in India and the result will definitely leave you surprised. 7 Star Digital, Airtel, and ACT have emerged as the country's fastest Internet Service Providers, followed by Spectranet, Hathway, and YOU Broadband. This test is, of course, meant to represent how good each ISP is at streaming Netflix videos, which is a fair representation of how good the Internet connection is.

Micromax Canvas 2 (2017), Honor 8 Lite launched in India

Micromax seems to have been inspired by Nokia as the company launch a revamped version of one of its most successful phones - the Canvas 2. Even the naming scheme for the smartphone is quite similar to what Nokia followed with the Nokia 3310 (2017). The Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) has been launched in partnership with Airtel and naturally has a nice data offer for those who buy this smartphone - free 1GB data per day and unlimited calling to any network for a year. The Micromax smartphone, priced at Rs. 11,999, sports a 5.5-inch HD screen, runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 3GB RAM.

Another Android 7.0 Nougat smartphone launched today is the Honor 8 Lite, priced at Rs. 17,999. The smartphone runs packs a 3000mAh battery, and packs the octa-core Kirin 655 processor under the hood, along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Other key features of Honot 8 Lite are 5.2-inch display with full-HD screen, 12-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera, 4G VoLTE support, and microSD support up to 128GB.